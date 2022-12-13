Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.31 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $56.65 million and approximately $748,224.04 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.30782549 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $434,418.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

