Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $184.40 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013025 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00035053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00240544 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01811229 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $7,569,492.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.