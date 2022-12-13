Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IJT traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.33. 484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

