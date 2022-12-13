Thomasville National Bank Sells 545,643 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,643 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods makes up approximately 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.19% of Flowers Foods worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 11.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 4,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

