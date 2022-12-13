Thomasville National Bank Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

