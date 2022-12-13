Thomasville National Bank Has $22.83 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $22,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

