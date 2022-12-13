Thomasville National Bank Has $11.96 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up about 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,815,712 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

