Thomasville National Bank Has $1.27 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.