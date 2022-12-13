Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,480 shares of company stock worth $30,702,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,838. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $271.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.