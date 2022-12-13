Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. 56,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,445. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $234.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,397 shares of company stock worth $3,335,803. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

