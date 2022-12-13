Thomasville National Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. 17,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,683. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
