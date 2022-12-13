Thomasville National Bank Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. 39,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,494. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

