Thomasville National Bank Acquires 448 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 4,339.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after buying an additional 690,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 488,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 338,720.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.9 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.