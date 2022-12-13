Thomasville National Bank Acquires 448 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 4,339.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after buying an additional 690,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 488,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 338,720.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
