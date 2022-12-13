Thomasville National Bank Acquires 2,186 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,284,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,099,000 after buying an additional 143,911 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,610. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

