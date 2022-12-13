The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Toro has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.02. 40,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

In other Toro news, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $296,291.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $296,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,046 shares of company stock valued at $802,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

