The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,050,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

