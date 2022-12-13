The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in November

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGPPF remained flat at 8.58 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 9.02. The SPAR Group has a 1-year low of 7.75 and a 1-year high of 10.75.

About The SPAR Group

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores and various other branded group retail outlets in Southern Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, Building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

Further Reading

