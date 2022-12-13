The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288,450 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Southern worth $371,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Southern stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

