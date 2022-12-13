The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Southern worth $126,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 16.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 13.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SO traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

