The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.96) to GBX 683 ($8.38) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 775 ($9.51) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.57) to GBX 950 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.40) to GBX 725 ($8.89) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.38.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 49,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,511. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

