The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 70.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

