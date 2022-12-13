The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 11.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 152.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 26.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

