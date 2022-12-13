The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Korea Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 251.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after buying an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

