The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of DSGX stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 149,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.03.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
