The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 149,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 176.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.