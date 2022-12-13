The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDVSY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $32.38.
The Bidvest Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.3151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.81%.
About The Bidvest Group
The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments.
