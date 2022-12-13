The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

