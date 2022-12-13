Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Thales Stock Up 2.0 %
THLLY opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.
Thales Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Thales
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thales (THLLY)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.