Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS TBVPF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.54.
About Thai Beverage Public
