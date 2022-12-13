Tezos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.38 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00005412 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $868.03 million and $19.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025073 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002117 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007690 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,970,447 coins and its circulating supply is 919,536,784 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.