Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Up 2.6%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 986,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,930,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 21,773.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

