Tether Gold (XAUT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $314,787.10

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,766.43 or 0.10303537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $85.58 million and $314,787.10 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00512337 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.99 or 0.30356206 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

