Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $161.75

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $161.75 and last traded at $164.17, with a volume of 1867039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $499.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $886,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

