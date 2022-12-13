Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,663,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $512.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

