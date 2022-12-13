Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Price Performance

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.49. Terumo has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Get Terumo alerts:

About Terumo

(Get Rating)

Read More

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.