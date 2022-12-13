Terran Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00008870 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a market cap of $35.97 million and $1.15 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

