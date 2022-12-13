TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $249.17 million and $2.79 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00076781 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00054767 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001256 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009554 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023522 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001431 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000242 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,527,796 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,800,637 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
