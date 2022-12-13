Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $87.74 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009234 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024832 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005455 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007610 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,839,685,828 coins and its circulating supply is 5,976,808,753,869 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.