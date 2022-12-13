Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

LON:TEM opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 128.59 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.22).

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

In other news, insider Magdalene Miller purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,290 ($12,624.22).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.