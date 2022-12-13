Tellor Price Tops $13.55 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $13.55 or 0.00075838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00529169 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.60 or 0.05191919 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.84 or 0.31353552 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,556 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
