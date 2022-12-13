Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of 1,800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.04) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,800.0%.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

