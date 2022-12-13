Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.49. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 29,331 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 2,002.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Telefónica by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

