Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Raised to SEK 64

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.62.

ERIC opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

