TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $3,827,800.32 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.51. 1,396,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.