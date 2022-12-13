Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 95 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVEE opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.58 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

