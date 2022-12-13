Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 74.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Fiserv by 7.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 27,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $724,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 22.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Fiserv Stock Up 4.6 %

FISV stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.