Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 459 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,323,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $544.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

