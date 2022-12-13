Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355,470 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $380,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Retail Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 76.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NNN opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.