Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 31,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 917,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

