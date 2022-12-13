Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Up 7.2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. 122,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,125,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Takung Art Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takung Art

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Featured Stories

