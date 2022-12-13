Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Performance
Taikisha has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $24.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Nomura cut shares of Taikisha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Taikisha Company Profile
Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.
